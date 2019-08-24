KCB's Odhiambo reckons time is ripe to win domestic title

Long-serving Harambee Stars midfielder Dennis Odhiambo feels joining KCB is the ultimate opportunity for him to win the Kenyan Premier League title.

Despite being in the Kenyan football circles for almost a decade, the versatile player has never laid hands on the league title but he has predicted an end to the long wait courtesy of his recent switch to the bankers from Sofapaka.

Odhiambo who was part of the Harambee Stars squad which represented the country at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt was among the nine players unveiled at the Ruaraka-based club on Monday where new coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno led technical bench insisted on their intention to win the league.

KCB made good use of their financial muscle in the ongoing transfer window to lure arguably the best players around, among them the midfielder who feels time is ripe to quench his title thirst after leaving Sofapaka.

“It’s a better opportunity for me to win the league after missing out in the past years. We have set the podium as our minimum requirement and I think with the players around, we will achieve it. Every player in the top tier dreams of having the winner’s medal and I feel it’s the right time,” said Odhiambo.

Having sprouted from Kitale-based Manor House High School straight to Thika United in 2008, the left-footed utility player impressed in his early years at Thika as a rookie and would win a three-year stint with South Africa side Tuks FC of Pretoria University between 2009 to 2011 but later returned to the now Division One outfit where he stayed till last year.

His one season-long stay with Batoto Ba Mungu ended sourly as he forced his way out for an alleged lack of timely payments, a moment which the bankers capitalised on to land his services.

Odhiambo who had the privilege of captaining the Stars team which succumbed to Tanzania in the first round of the 2020 Chan qualifiers said he is psyched up to balance both club and national team duties. He credited Zico for his growth in the Stars team and he is looking forward to the 2021 Afcon qualifiers.

“Zico gave me my first Stars call up and I am always indebted to him for the progress I have made so far. I do not have a challenge in juggling between club and national team obligations and I am raring to go in the forthcoming qualifiers," he concluded.

The 34-year-old, who received his first international call up in 2011 while in South Africa, has a goal to his name after scoring against India in the Heroes Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai last year.