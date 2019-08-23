Kimanzi recalls banished Were

Star striker Jesse Were is back in the national team reckoning after he was named in the provisional Harambee Stars squad that will go into camp in preparation for a friendly international against Uganda next month.

The prolific Zesco United goal-getter was omitted from the Kenyan team that took part in the African Cup of Nations in Egypt in June leading to an uproar among the fans who felt his exclusion was unjustified. His return back to the fold will be welcome news to many but Jesse will still be under enormous pressure to prove that immediate former coach Sebastien Migne was wrong to axe him from the Kenyan contingent to the land of the Pharaohs.

Admittedly the striker has struggled to replicate his goal-scoring exploits with Zesco when with the national team a factor that has been used as an excuse to omit him from the national set up.

New Stars coach Francis Kimanzi who was Migne’s assistant took only two days after his official unveiling to name the provisional squad for the scheduled friendly and is keen to give Were a second chance.

The 27 man squad largely features players who took part in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt with notable inclusions being Kakamega Homeboyz midfielder Moses Mudavadi and Bandari defender Nicholas Meja. KCB skipper Mike Kibwage is another new face in the squad as is Tusker forward Boniface Muchiri.

Skipper Victor Wanyama, who is yet to feature competitively for his Tottenham Hotspurs side in the English Premier League has also been included in Kimanzi’s first squad in his third stint at the helm of the Kenyan national team. Wanyama’s absence from spurs two opening English Premier League games has led to speculation that he may be set to leave the north London side with Club Brugge of Belgium among his suitors.

There are a handful of notable absentees from the team that represented Kenya at the AFCON in Egypt is defender David Owino Calabar of Zesco united in Zambia. His teammate midfielder Teddy Akumu has also not been called up. Masoud Juma who now turns out for JS Kabylie in Algeria is also another prominent exclusion.

Dennis Odhiambo who anchored the midfield in Egypt alongside Wanyama has been deemed only suitable for the reserves this time round where coach Kimanzi has named 10 players who could be called upon in case of injury in the provisional squad. The friendly has been slated for September 8 at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (St. George, Ethiopia), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Faruk Shikalo (Young Africans, Tanzania), Defenders: Joseph Okumu ( Real Monarchs, USA), Mike Kibwage (KCB, Kenya), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Bernard Ochieng (Wazito FC, Kenya), Abud Omar (Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe, Romania), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds IF, Sweden) Nicholas Meja (Bandari, Kenya), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Midfielders: Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), Francis Kahata (Simba, Tanzania), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Ismael Gonzales (UD Las Palmas, Spain), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, China), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr, Egypt), Erick Johanna (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Forwards: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia), John Avire (Sofapaka, Kenya).

Reserves: Goalkeepers: Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Brian Otieno (Bandari, Kenya), David Owino (Mathare United, Kenya), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Midfielders: Dennis Odhiambo (KCB, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Forwards: Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Timothy Otieno (Tusker, Kenya).