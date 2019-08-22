Junior Agogo: Ex-Ghana, Nottingham Forest and Bristol Rovers striker dies aged 40

Agogo suffered a stroke in 2015 and struggled with his speech afterwards

In Summary

•Agogo, who began his career at Sheffield Wednesday, played 27 times for his country and scored 12 goals.

by BBC NEWS None
Football
22 August 2019 - 16:20
Junior Agogo played for 15 clubs during a 15-year career
Junior Agogo played for 15 clubs during a 15-year career
Image: /BBC

Former Ghana, Nottingham Forest and Bristol Rovers striker Junior Agogo has died at the age of 40.

Agogo, who began his career at Sheffield Wednesday, played 27 times for his country and scored 12 goals.

He finished his career at Hibernian in 2012 having also had spells in the United States, Cyprus and Egypt.

Agogo suffered a stroke in 2015 and struggled with his speech afterwards, telling a BBC Four documentary in 2017 he felt anxious about his language.

His former clubs were among those to pay tribute on social media.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BBC NEWS None
Football
22 August 2019 - 16:20

Most Popular

  1. Club Brugge target Tottenham outcast Victor Wanyama
    8h ago Football

  2. Barcelona furious with Dembele after missing medical
    17h ago Football

  3. Defensive solidity key to K’Ogalo hopes, says Omondi
    12h ago Football

  4. Guardiola scraps warm-weather training camp to keep squad ...
    17h ago Football

  5. Wanyama poised to collect British passport
    1mo ago Football

Latest Videos