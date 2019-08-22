Rashford named United’s official penalty taker ahead of Pogba

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has officially named Marcus Rashford as Manchester United’s penalty taker following the spot-kick farce on Monday night, according to reports.

Paul Pogba spurned the opportunity to claim victory for United from the penalty spot against Wolves after pulling rank over Rashford, who scored from 12-yards against Chelsea in their opening Premier League game.

The decision to let Pogba take the penalty was followed by plenty of criticism and, following the game, Solskjaer vented his fury in the dressing room.

According to The Sun, Solskjaer told the United squad that Rashford is now the designated penalty taker and slammed the pair for failing to decide who was on duty before the match.

The Norwegian manager was reportedly left embarrassed by the situation during the Premier League encounter.

The French World Cup winner won the penalty after a strong run, which ended up with him being tripped up by centre-back Conor Coady in the area.

And, after getting his way to take the ball, Pogba then saw his powerful penalty saved by Rui Patricio down to the right.

The draw has ensured the Red Devils have picked up four points from their opening two Premier League matches.

Meanwhile, United goalkeeper David de Gea has been told he is no longer Spain’s No 1.

De Gea had been the automatic first choice for Spain since the end of Vicente del Bosque’s time in charge but recently dropped out of the side under new manager Robert Moreno.

Moreno selected Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga in net for the last three Spain matches.

While that coincided with a dip in De Gea’s form for both club and country, there was an expectation that he would return to the starting line-up for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers. However, Moreno has made it clear that it will not be that simple for the 39-cap stopper.

“My goalkeepers are De Gea, Kepa and [Roma’s] Pau Lopez,” Moreno told radio station Cadena SER. “I like that there is competition. Kepa is not ahead of De Gea, and neither is ahead of Pau.”

“I want to get to the Euros with three goalkeepers who are ready to compete. They are all playing at a high level and there are nuances and differences between them. All three have good footwork. At Barca, we won the treble alternating goalkeepers.