Silva blasts Richarlison after poor display in win over Watford

by JOE BERNSTEIN
Football
19 August 2019 - 00:00
Everton's Richarlison in action with Watford's Troy Deeney and Jose Holebas
Everton manager Marco Silva said Richarlison’s performance in Saturday’s 1-0 win against Watford ‘wasn’t the best’ after subbing him after just 63 minutes.

Richarlison, who followed his boss from Watford in a £50million move a year ago, beat the turf in clear frustration after missing two presentable headers against his former club.

And the 22-year-old looked displeased when Silva withdrew him for winger Theo Walcott.

“I decided to change for more speed because their left-back (Jose Holebas) had a yellow card,” said Silva. “Our performance in the first 15 minutes of the second half was not the best and it was not the best performance for Richarlison also.”

“So we took the decision to use Theo’s pace on the side and try to provoke (create) more chances at the moment.”

Richarlison’s mood won’t have been improved later on when Kean thrilled the Goodison faithful later on with a brief cameo.

The former Juventus striker was signed for £36million in the summer transfer window and is tipped to be the future of Italian football. Though he didn’t score against Watford, his rapid pace and enthusiasm was met with a great reception from home fans.

It was Kean’s second appearance as substitute for his new club but his first action at Goodison Park.

