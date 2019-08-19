Bumper harvest await players at tonight's gala

Tonight, one of Francis Kahata, Enosh Ochieng and Joash Onyango will walk home a millionaire after the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya, organisers of tonight’s player of the year football gala released the prize structure for the winners.

The trio made the final shortlist on Friday and the best player in the KPL for the season 2019 will be known at the gala to be held at the National Museums of Kenya.

Apart from banking the Sh1m, the footballer of the year will also take home a 55” LG smart TV from the South Korean electronics company, who are the major sponsors of the gala. All three shortlisted candidates in every category will walk home fully loaded.

Sh250,000 and 49” LG smart TV has been set aside for all the winners in the different categories pin-pointed by SJAK. The second runners up in the golden boot race, goalkeeper, defender, midfielder, new young player and coach of the year categories will take home Sh150,000 and LG fridges while the third-placed finishers will pocket Sh100,000 and LG microwaves.

LG have set aside products and Sh4m for the awards in addition to Sh1.6m for the organisation of the gala. Rwandan Meddie Kagere, who now plays with Kahata at Simba SC in Tanzania is the holder of the SJAK player of the year award. Kariobangi Sharks’ Eric Kapaito, meanwhile, is the holder of the KPL version of the same award whose ceremony, however, will not be held this year due to the scarcity of funds in the wake of the exit of Sportpesa from funding sporting activities in the country.

1. Most Valuable Player - Sh1 million and 55” LG Smart TV

2. SJAK President Award - Sh100000

3. Golden Glove winner - Sh250000 + 49” LG Smart TV

4. Defender of the Year - Sh250000 + 49” LG Smart TV

5. Midfielder of the Year - Sh250000 +49” LG Smart TV

6. Golden Boot - Sh250000 + 49”LG Smart TV

7. New Young Player - Sh250000 + 49” LG Smart TV

8. Coach of the Year - Sh250000 + 49” LG Smart TV

All 1st runners up - Sh150000 + LG Fridges

All 2nd runners up - Sh100000 + LG Microwaves