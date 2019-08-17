Why United can’t get rid of Sanchez

The staggering terms of Alexis Sanchez’s contract at Manchester United can be revealed, as the Chile star’s career continues to stagnate at Old Trafford.

The astronomical deal United offered Sanchez when he signed from Arsenal 19 months ago made him the highest-paid player in the Premier League. But it is now proving to be a major obstacle in finding a new club prepared to take on the 30-year-old.

The total bill for signing Sanchez could potentially cost United up to £560,000 per week, once all aspects of the four-and-a-half-year deal are factored in. He earns a basic salary of £300,000 a week, plus an additional net payment of £100,000 a week from a £5million-a-year image rights deal.

United must also pay £5m in agent’s fees over the course of the contract to the player’s representative Fernando Felicevich. That’s the equivalent of £21,370 a week. It’s understood the club inserted a £5m clause into the deal, payable if Sanchez makes 30 starts in a single season — even though he started only 13 times in all competitions last term.

Additional bonuses and employers’ national insurance payments take the potential overall figure to £560,000 a week if Sanchez is successful.

As it is, Sanchez has flopped dramatically — scoring just five goals in 45 games for United. But the terms are still proving prohibitive to any clubs looking to take a player who has three years left on his contract.

As much as Sanchez wants to make a fresh start elsewhere, he is unlikely to take a pay cut. The former Udinese forward has been linked with a return to Italy with Juventus, Inter Milan or Napoli before the European transfer window closes on September 2.

None, though, want to pay a big transfer fee or match Sanchez’s salary. So United face having to subsidise a significant chunk of his wages if he goes on loan.

It has been a dramatic fall from grace for a player who arrived to such fanfare in January 2018 after United pulled out all the stops to hijack his move to Manchester City.

They were prepared to swap Sanchez with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who was valued at £35m, even though the Chilean only had a few months left on his contract at Arsenal before becoming a free agent. United also hoped Sanchez would help promote their brand in South America, where Spanish clubs have traditionally dominated.

It has not turned out that way, as Sanchez struggled for form and fitness. Sanchez wasn’t missed on the pre-season tour this summer while on international duty at the Copa America, where he sustained an ankle injury that has set his pre-season preparations back even further.

Sanchez now finds himself behind Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Dan James and possibly even teenager Mason Greenwood in United’s pecking order as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns to a more youthful forward line.

Solskjaer has warned that he will not pick players he doesn’t want simply because they have stayed at the club this summer. That applies, too, to Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian, who could still leave this month.