Chapa Dimba All Stars triumph

Chapa Dimba All Stars were crowned the winners of the inaugural Champions of Champions tournament after they defeated Acacoro 1-0 to take home a cash prize of 50,000 shillings yesterday at Camp Toyoyo .

There were several scouts on the ground to see the available talent and all teams have their best foot forward.

In the first match, Acacoro beat South B 4-1 on post match penalties a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time. In the second match went down between Roya Wanyama and Kariobangi Sharks which were decided on post match spot shots ending 3-1 in favour of the former . The match had ended 1-1 in full time.

Chapa Dimba All-Stars beat Eastleigh Youth 2-1. Marcus Jairo scored the consolation for the losers. Dennis Atsenga and Lewis Bandi accounted for Chapa Dimba's goals.

Chris Darling All-Stars were bundled out by Alin Jua Kali who won 2-0. In the semi-finals, Acacoro bundled out Royal Wanyama 4-3 on penalties following a barren draw at full time.

Sweden based agent Patrick Murk was among the agents who turned up to watch the matches. Murk is credited with scouting former Kenyan internationals Bonaventure Maruti and Paul Oyuga who played in Sweden.

Murk said he was impressed by the talent he saw at Camp Toyoyo and said he hopes to discover some good talent at the end of the exercise.

"It is very impressive what we have here. The boys have given their all and we hope they are good enough to fit our ideas," he said.

Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee also hailed the exercise pointing out that it gives a lot of players an opportunity to showcase their talent.

"This is a good stage for all 160 players to showcase their talent. Even some Kenyan Premier League (KPL) are here to see the talent available," said the former Harambee Stars tactician.