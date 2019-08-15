Sanchez could be made to train with United reserves

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to banish Alexis Sanchez to train with the reserves unless he agrees to a move away, according to The Sun.

Manchester United are said to be desperate to get Sanchez, who earns an eye-watering £500,000-a-week, off the wage bill before the European transfer window shuts on September 2.

Roma are currently the only potential suitors and are considering a love move for Sanchez, but his salary is likely to be a stumbling block in talks.

United are reportedly willing to share the burden of Sanchez’s wages and will pay a large percentage of them to tempt other top European clubs.

Solskjaer does not see a future for Sanchez at Old Trafford and is concerned that the club will have to fork out another £8.6m on his wages until they get another chance to sell him in January.

The 30-year-old’s United career was plunged further into the darkness after it emerged he was involved in a training-ground bust-up with Mason Greenwood - a player Solskjaer is fond of - during pre-season.

Sanchez only featured 16 times for United in all competitions under Solskjaer, scoring just the one goal. The Chile international has been training away from United’s Carrington training ground as he looks to recover from the hamstring injury he sustained in July.

Solskjear had originally envisioned Sanchez in his plans for the season, but it is now believed that he will only play a bit-part role and will be mainly reduced to Cup competitions if he stays at the club.

Before the start of the season last week, the United boss said: “Alexis has come in and trained well. He’s four or five weeks behind the boys and has not played apart from the one behind closed doors here, so I think he’ll see [Lukaku’s exit] as an opportunity as well to make his mark.”

“I do expect him to stay, there’s a striker there who we think is going to be able to score some goals.”