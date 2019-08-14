KPL and NSL teams set for pre-season tourney in Kakamega

Eight clubs Kenya Premier League and National Super League teams have confirmed participation in a three-day pre-season tournament this weekend at Kakamega High School and Bukhungu Stadium.

The program, which is entering its second edition was played before the start of the last season at the Mumias Complex, where Chemelil FC emerged top.

The tournament bore fruit as Kakamega Homeboyz landed the signature of fast-rising attacking midfielder Peter Thiongó from NSL side St Joseph Youth. Thiong’o in his maiden season in the top flight won the December Player of the Month Award and made his debut in the national U-23 team, Emerging Stars.

Homeboyz lead the top-flight teams which include Nzoia Sugar, Kisumu All-Stars, Sony FC and Western Stima. Vihiga United, Vihiga Bullets and Migori Youth constitute the list of teams drawn from the second tier.

According to Boniface Imbenzi who is coordinating the event together with former Palos coach Hesborn Nyabinge, three more teams are expected to register before the deadline set for tomorrow.

“This is an annual event that brings together top tier teams from the western region. So far Homeboyz, Nzoia sugar, Vihiga united, Bullets, Sony, Stima, Kisumu and Migori youth have all confirmed their participation,” he said.