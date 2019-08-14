Kakamega host pre season show

KPL and NSL teams set for pre-season tourney in Kakamega

In Summary

• Over ten clubs from KPL and NSS are set for three-day pre-season tourney scheduled this weekend at Kakamega High school and Bukhungu Stadium.

• Homeboyz lead the top-flight teams which include Nzoia Sugar, Kisumu All-Stars, Sony FC and Western Stima.

by CALISTUS LUCHETU Correspondent, Kakamega
Football
14 August 2019 - 05:00
The coordinator of the event Boniface Imbenzi(Center) with Kakamega Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti(Left) and Eliud Omukuyia(Right) in a past event.
The coordinator of the event Boniface Imbenzi(Center) with Kakamega Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti(Left) and Eliud Omukuyia(Right) in a past event.
Image: CALISTUS LUCHETU

Eight clubs Kenya Premier League and National Super League teams have confirmed participation in a three-day pre-season tournament this weekend at Kakamega High School and Bukhungu Stadium.

The program, which is entering its second edition was played before the start of the last season at the Mumias Complex, where Chemelil FC emerged top.

The tournament bore fruit as Kakamega Homeboyz landed the signature of fast-rising attacking midfielder Peter Thiongó from NSL side St Joseph Youth. Thiong’o in his maiden season in the top flight won the December Player of the Month Award and made his debut in the national U-23 team, Emerging Stars.

Homeboyz lead the top-flight teams which include Nzoia Sugar, Kisumu All-Stars, Sony FC and Western Stima. Vihiga United, Vihiga Bullets and Migori Youth constitute the list of teams drawn from the second tier.

According to Boniface Imbenzi who is coordinating the event together with former Palos coach Hesborn Nyabinge, three more teams are expected to register before the deadline set for tomorrow.

“This is an annual event that brings together top tier teams from the western region. So far Homeboyz, Nzoia sugar, Vihiga united, Bullets, Sony, Stima, Kisumu and Migori youth have all confirmed their participation,” he said.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CALISTUS LUCHETU Correspondent, Kakamega
Football
14 August 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. I am going nowhere, says Gor Mahia top scorer
    4mo ago Football

  2. Kitengela man wins near million on Odibets
    3w ago Football

  3. Shakava contemplated retirement after Stars' omission
    2mo ago Football

  4. Zidane admits not even Hazard can fill the void left by ...
    3mo ago Football

  5. Junior Stars ready for battle in U-15
    1d ago Football

Latest Videos