Nandwa returns

Nandwa lands two years contract at Sony Sugar

In Summary

• Until his appointment, Nandwa was club less having been out of the top tier league for close to a year after leaving relegated side Thika United.

• Nandwa helped Ingwe win the domestic cup in 2013 beating their arch-rivals Gor Mahia 1-0 in the final.

by GEORGE AJUALA
Football
07 August 2019 - 05:00
New Sony Sugar head coach James Nandwa.
New Sony Sugar head coach James Nandwa.
Image: /FILE

James Nandwa has landed a two-year contract with Premier League side Sony Sugar.

The former AFC Leopards, Tusker, Thika United and Harambee Stars assistant coach, will be deputised by Slyvester Wanyama and Marwa Chamberi as first and second assistant head coaches.

Until his appointment, Nandwa was club-less having been out of the top tier league for close to a year after leaving relegated side Thika United. He helped his boyhood club Jericho All Stars clinch the third edition of the annual Super 8 Premier League in 2018.

“As you know, I have been out of KPL but I am now ready for the new challenge at Sony Sugar and I believe it will be an exciting opportunity with the new venture,” Nandwa said. 

Sony lost almost half of their players to other clubs due to financial constraints and Nandwa’s first assignment will be assembling a new squad.

Sony Sugar head coach Patrick Odhiambo left for KPL champions Gor Mahia to work as an assistant after helping the Awendo side finish fifth in the SportPesa Premier League last season. "Sony is a great club having won the KPL title in 2006. Besides producing great players,  my aim is to rebuild the club and continue with the great history," he added.

The millers who resumed pre-season yesterday, start their new season with a fixture against tricky KCB led by their former coach Zedekiah "Zico" Otieno at Awendo green stadium on, August 31, 2019.

The experienced tactician, who holds a Caf license B certificate, helped Ingwe win the domestic cup then known as GOtv Cup in 2013 after beating their arch-rivals Gor Mahia 1-0 in the finals. They also finished the tournament without conceding any goal. Nandwa was also an assistant coach to Adel Amrouche when hosts Kenya won the East and Central Senior Challenge Cup in 2013 in Nairobi. 

By the time of going to print, the club was set to announce their new sponsor believed to be the County Government of Migori after the sugar company withdrew their sponsorship last season due to financial constraints.

