Talent search attracts droves of participants

A large number of both players and coaches are Kakamega High School a two-week-long western region talent search exercise.

The program is being led by Uefa Pro certificate holder Roberto Nervgas from Spain. The program coordinator, Isaac Kwoba, revealed they were initially expecting only 100 participants but the number has swollen beyond expectations hence forcing them to do some adjustments to accommodate more participants.

"The objective of the event is to impart skills and at the same time expose young and talented players and coaches. We are having sessions for the youths and coaches with different instructors," he noted.

"For the players, we have a camp for under-9 years and under-20 years respectively and we have been privileged to have coaches from as far as Ghana, and also our neighbouring Uganda.

"With this kind of program, our local football stands a chance of growing. We shall do analysis at the end of the event and make a decision to make it an annual event," said Kwoba.

He called on coaches handling both secondary and primary school teams to seize the opportunity and avail themselves for this unique event in order to gain more skills.

"We are setting standards and I can assure you that after the exercise, this region will be different in terms of football standards.

"We had small impasse with Football Kenya Federation but we sat down and solved the issue in an amicable way hence being cleared and given a go-ahead," he added.

Kakamega High School Principal Gerald Orina praised the exercise and termed it as a turning point of the western region football that is fast on the rise.

Orina welcomed all the participants and assured them of full support. He said the school has adequate facilities to successfully stage an event of this nature.

The event has also attracted big local soccer names like Aloice Mangi formerly with Western Stima, Eliud Omukuyia (technical director Homeboyz) and former Harambee Stars' player Francis Chinjili among others.