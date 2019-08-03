Wolves ease to Europa League win over Crusaders

Wolves progressed to the Europa League third qualifying round as a 4-1 victory over Crusaders in Belfast secured a 6-1 aggregate win.

Ryan Bennett’s own goal gave the Irish League hosts hope but Raul Jimenez quickly fired in an equaliser.

Bennett made amends with a powerful header to make it 2-1 and Jimenez added the third courtesy of a sweet strike. Jordan Forsythe’s own goal in a low key second half sealed the win with Armenia’s Pyunik next up for Wolves.

First-leg goals from Diogo Jota and Ruben Vinagre at Molineux put the Premier League side in control of the tie as the two teams ran out in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 3,000 at Seaview. Wolves had to fight hard for that win and they were given a scare in north Belfast before hitting back and outclassing the Irish Cup winners.

It required Bennett’s own goal to spark Wolves into life and striker Jimenez was the perfect spearhead as the English side seized control. His classy turn and instant strike brought Wolves level within two minutes of the opener and he completed his double by rifling into the top corner just before the break.

Jimenez was making his first pre-season appearance after helping Mexico to Gold Cup success. Bennett headed into his own goal when under pressure and he connected perfectly again, this time at the other end, to divert Joao Moutinho’s corner high into the net.

The match fizzled out in the second half and Forsythe was unfortunate to see his attempted clearance loop over keeper Sean O’Neill and into the net with 13 minutes left.

Wolves pushed for a fifth goal in the dying minutes but the job was already completed and their first European venture since 1980 continues.

Stephen Baxter’s side put in an excellent defensive performance at Molineux and they showed their attacking prowess in the early stages on Thursday. Jordan Owens saw his header cleared off the line by Conor Coady before an inswinging cross from Forsythe just evaded Paul Heatley but it met the head of Bennett and the ball flew into the top corner.

It sent the Crues faithful into raptures and at 2-1 down on aggregate there was just that chance, however small, the minnows could upset the Premier League big boys.

It was not to be - the goal merely propelled Wolves to a level which the hosts could not match. Crusaders will, however, take confidence into their Premiership opener against Carrick Rangers on 10 August.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo said: “We knew what we were going to find - a team difficult to break down. We had a really fast and good reaction to the own goal and then managed the game much, much better.”

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter said: “To play a team of that quality over two legs and lose 6-1 says a lot about what we’ve accomplished here. Credit to our boys — I’m very proud of how they handled the two legs and how they played.”