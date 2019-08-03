Wazito’s Gaucho goes under the knife

Wazito playmaker Zachary ‘Gaucho’ Gathu has undergone a successful knee surgery at a Nairobi hospital, bringing to an end months of agony in his meniscus.

Gaucho was elated that the surgery went well and looks forward to a quick recovery.

Gathu is expected to be away for at least three months before he can start training.

Club’s physio Noel Mandy stated that he was happy they found a good doctor who undertook a thorough assignment. “The doctor conducted an excellent job. Now it’s for Gathu to rest, avoid pressure on the knee and he will be back in no time”, he stated.

The surgery was on his right knee.

For Gathu, playing the beautiful game has always been his pleasure and treasure, something he can’t wait to get back to doing. “I will be back in no time,” he reiterated.

Gathu will be on the sidelines alongside club captain Dennis Gicheru, who is out for four months.