Unwanted Danny Drinkwater set to stay at Chelsea

Danny Drinkwater’s miserable time at Chelsea looks set to go on with the English midfielder ‘to stay at the club after failing to secure a move’ this summer.

According to the Evening Standard, the former Leicester City star has received no ‘concrete offers’ to go elsewhere this summer.

Drinkwater has struggled to make an impact since moving to Stamford Bridge for £35million in 2017 and Frank Lampard appears unlikely to be able to offer him regular minutes in midfield this term.

Lampard is unable to bolster his squad this summer due to a transfer ban and made the decision to assess every member of the side during the club’s extensive pre-season campaign.

But it was reported at the weekend that Drinkwater is one of the players that has been deemed surplus to requirements by Lampard. Drinkwater, a Premier League champion with Leicester City in 2016, has played only 23 times for Chelsea following his £35m move. His only appearance last season came against Manchester City in the Community Shield in August.

If he is to remain at the club following the closure of the transfer window on August 8, Drinkwater will provide competition and back-up to regular starters N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic. Mason Mount, who impressed on loan at Derby County last season, also looks set to play a key role in midfield ahead of Drinkwater this season.

A club may yet decide to make a late move for him but his £100,000-a-week wages could act as a stumbling block to interested clubs.