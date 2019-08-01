Slovakian sides battle for Muema’s signature

Three clubs in Slovakia are keen to sign Kenyan striker Albert Muema before the transfer window comes to an end

Muema, who terminated his contract with Serbian first division side, FK Sindeljic, at the end of last season, could sign a deal in the next few days.

A source has confirmed that the towering striker, who currently on holiday in Kenya, will leave next week for contract negotiations.

“Three clubs in Slovakia among them division one side MFK Ruzomberok, Inter Bratislava and MFK Zvolen are all keen to sign the player,” the source told Goal.com.

“We have already managed to secure a visa for the player and he will leave anytime next week to negotiate with the three teams. Of course, any team which will offer him a good deal will sign him.”

The 26-year-old striker started his playing career in Kenya with Ligi Ndogo, where he was among the triumphant youngsters who travelled for the Keele tournament staged in 2010. Muema is an alumnus of Nairobi International School.

He trained with Tusker in 2014 under coach Francis Kimanzi for three months before he chose to study and play in Australia.

He had great success, winning a trophy with Broadbeach United in Australia’s Coast Premier League.

In 2015, he won the Brisbane Premier League title with Eastern Surburd FC before plunging to the more lucrative National Premier League in Australia with Oakleigh Cannons FC.