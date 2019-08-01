Kariobangi Sharks to help nurture talent in schools in Western

Schools in Western region will have the privilege of working closely with Kenyan Premier League outfit Kariobangi Sharks in a bid to nurture the abundant talent within their ranks.

While donating balls and playing kits at St. Peters Mumias, Sharks head coach William Muluya, said: "Our policy has remained working with young and talented players. We want to nurture as many youths as possible and this should begin at school since we need learned and intelligent players."

"We shall second some young players in these institutions to peruse their education as we monitor them closely. The club will also partner with schools in coaching programs," he added.

"We have been on the ground following school games right from the county level and I can tell you for free the region has a lot of raw talent that requires just a little polishing. We want to tap into this."

Muluya added his club will provide a perfect platform for players who will have successfully completed and excelled in their studies.

St.Peters coach Patrick Fundia praised Kariobangi Sharks for being one of the local top teams that values youth soccer by providing them with excellent opportunity to showcase their skills.

He called upon other top teams to emulate the good gesture and put up good structures that begin by heavily investing in youth soccer.

"We want to single out Kariobangi Sharks for recognising this institution and others for the support of assisting us to put up the right structures in place and offer exposure opportunity for the players," said Fundia.

Apart from St. Peters Mumias, St. Anthony's Boys and Lugusi Secondary from Malava will also benefit from the Sharks' initiative.