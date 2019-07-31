Musingu High to hold a two-week talent search camp

Former national secondary schools boys' football champions Musingu High will hold a two-week talent search camp from August 4- 19 in a bid to reclaim their glory.

The school has secured the services of experienced coach Brendan Mwinamo who has assisted Kakamega High to win titles over the years. The objective of the camp is to identify young talented stars aged between 15 and 17 years with successful players being offered scholarships at the school.

According to Mwinamo, all the participants are supposed to carry the training kit, birth certificates and the latest report card from their current schools. "We are targeting over 50 players as one way of reviving the lost glory in readiness for next season, " he noted.

"The response we have received is overwhelming and I'm impressed and encouraged. "I call upon the communities around to seize the opportunity and bring the talented players.

"As per now, we have received over 300 confirmation with the number expected to increase by the close of the week," said Mwinamo.

He added that he is fully focused on his new challenge and putting the right structures in place that will see Musingu bounce back and reclaim their rightful place in Kenyan secondary schools boys soccer.

He said the excise will be overseen by highly qualified local coaches under youthful soccer coaching instructor Hesborn Nyabinge.

He added that players outside the country have also expressed interest and he was working on the logistics to see if they can be accommodated.

The school recently entered a partnership with Kenya Premier League side, Wazito FC, who will support young talented players from poor backgrounds.

Wazito's sporting director, Solomon Alubala who is an alumnus of the school confirmed they are willing to work closely with the school to expose raw talent.