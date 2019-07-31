Kenya drawn against Mozambique and Cape Verde ahead of Africa show in Dakar

NATIONAL women’s head coach Ronny Owino yesterday said Kenya will have to be at their best to go through the 2019 women’s FIBA Afro-Basket first round.

Kenya are drawn in Pool ‘D’ alongside Mozambique and Cape Verde in the championship that tips off on August 10 in Dakar, Senegal.

“Mozambique are a powerhouse on the continent and Cape Verde are also a decent team. We just need to give our best,” he noted.

The veteran tactician said: “Cape Verde are good. We lost to them in the All Africa Games in Mozambique in 2013.”

Owino welcomed Uganda-based forward Purity Odhiambo to the team, saying she has started training with the rest. “I welcome Purity with both hands because I know her capability. She is ready to train hard for the remaining days,” said Owino.

Seline Okumu, who earlier said she was unavailable due to personal commitment, has also joined the team now in strict training. “It is the training that will determine whether they make the team to the tournament,” he pointed out.

The pressure to perform in Dakar will be huge following Morans’ silver medal last week at the Afro-Chan Bamako, Mali. Group ‘A’ will feature Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Senegal while Group ‘B’ will have Cameroon Tunisia and Nigeria. DR Congo, Angola and Mali form Group ‘D’.

On the Premier League front, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) tactician Mike Opel is happy with how his girls are adapting to their new defensive roles.

Opel said it was all joy to see KPA make correct moves and record their highest scores so far at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium.

KPA torched Africa Nazarene University (ANU) 100-42 in a women’s Premier League clash over the weekend.

“We have been working on a new defensive concept and I am happy how my girls executed everything throughout the game,” he said.

“The players enjoyed the new 2-2-1 pressure defence and when they told me they wanted to reach a 100 points tally, I said no problem.”

Becky Nkatha sunk the points for a century from the line as the entire ports team showed their appreciation with a standing ovation.

Vilma Achieng posted the game-high of 20 points and Felmas Koranga made 13. Caroline Njeri recorded 11 for ANU.

Zetech University coach Maurice Obilo hailed his team after posting a 45-32 victory over Strathmore University Swords. “They are a new team just beginning to form a partnership. And so far everything is going well. I am really impressed,” noted Obilo.

Strath coach Owino observed: “We played poorly and lacked desire and motivation. But the results do not reflect the way the game went.”

Reigning women champions Equity Bank thrashed winning 71-43 against ANU. Betty Kananu tallied 18 and Rita Anyango had 16 as Njeri registered 10 for the campus girls.

In the lower division matches, Blazers hit Kenyatta University Pirates 62-42, ANU whipped Nakuru Club 73-34 and KDF Morans lost 65-55 to Zetech University.