Hosts Busia, Amaase in perfect start at Vocational Training Games

Hosts Busia got off to a flying start when they hammered Busagwa 4-0 in the opening match of the County Vocational Training Ball Games played at the Busia County Stadium yesterday.

Hassan Mango (16th, 43rd) and Brian Mwanda (18th, 55th) scored a brace each in the Pool ‘A’ encounter to send a warning to their rivals as they hunt for the inaugural title.

The margin would have been wide but Busagwa goalkeeper, Vincent Omondi, foiled many attempts at goal to earn him applause from fans who had turned up to watch the thrilling clash.

Busia captain Brian Mwanda said the match was challenging but they managed to overcome their opponents with four skilful goals, adding that their desire is to reach the final.

His Busagwa counterpart Robert Otwane blamed the loss to defensive lapses and promised they will give their best in the remaining matches.

In the second match, Amaase trounced Buburi 3-1 with Daniel Njore scoring a brace in the 11th and 25th minute. Joseph Ochuchu netted the third in the 65th minute as Sati Roy scored Buburi’s consolation goal from a penalty.

Busia and Amaase then settled for a goalless draw in their second match with Buburi from Samia winning their first match after beating Busagwa from Bunyala 1-0. David Ojiambo scored the lone goal in the 38th minute.

In the girls’ Pool ‘B’ matches at Bulanda Primary School, Nangina beat Nambale 2-1 with Mercy Achieng netting a brace. Nambale’s lone goal came through Anne Anita. Butula edged Amaase 1-0 with Mary Magdalene scoring the solitary goal in the third minute. In another match, Katakwa and Nambale settled for a goalless draw.

In boys’ Pool ‘B’ match played at Busia VTC, Amagoro beat Butula 3-1. With Silvester Okumu scoring two goals and Jacob Shikuku adding the third, Butula’s consolation goal came through Byron Okoth. In the other match, Angurai beat Matayos 2-1.