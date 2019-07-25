Stones insists he has character to recover from setbacks

John Stones insisted he possesses the character to bounce back from losing his place at Manchester City and a high-profile Nations League mistake.

The central defender’s costly error handed the semi-final to Holland and during a performance when he often over-elaborated in possession.

Stones started just three Premier League games for City from February 10 until the end of the season but believes he can fight his way back into Pep Guardiola’s plans.

“I took some time away in my holidays and reflected,” Stones said. “I’ve come back this season fighting for my chance to play again and put that right.”

“I’m sure I will because I’ve got that strong mindset of putting things right and being honest when you’ve done something wrong.”

Stones appeared rusty on England duty and admitted he struggled with the prolonged spell on the bench.

“The last two months were frustrating, but any player not playing is frustrated,” he added. “You have to respect the manager. I wanted to come on and try to affect any game that I could when I came on, however many minutes I got.”

“It’s about the team and not about John Stones or whoever else. That’s why we won four trophies last season.”