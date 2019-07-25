Stima boss describes Ojwang’s exit as a blow ahead of the new season

Western Stima have labelled the departure of their dependable centre half Maurice Ojwang’ to Gor Mahia a massive blow ahead of the new season.

Gor raided the Kisumu-based club at the start of the week for the services of the defender who inked a three-year-long deal, leaving his former employers desperate for his replacement.

According to the club chairman Laban Jobita, the exit of Ojwang throws their preseason plans in disarray as they have to deep into the market for his replacement. Gor have been a penchant for Stima defenders and Jobita is counting on the talent-rich Kisumu base to scratch for Ojwang’s replacement.

Today, Gor can parade a pure back-line poached from Western Stima with the acquisition of Ojwang’. The Kenyan champions rushed to the power men before the start of last season for the services of their left-back Geoffrey Ochieng and had in the past years signed right back Wellington Ochieng and revered centre half Joash Onyango.

K’Ogalo also signed the 2017 Most Valuable Player Kenneth Muguna and Harambee Stars utility player Erick “Marcelo” Ouma from Stima, who also cashed Kenyan international Dennis Sikhayi and Brian Marita to AFC Leopards.

“It’s definitely a massive blow to see him leave as he was one of the polished defenders in the club.

"Gor offered better terms that we could not match and we could not stand on his way. We have to get his replacement soon before the new season.

"I am glad we have produced good players who have been poached by both Gor and Leopards and with the talents around, we will replace Ojwang’. We have in the past lost our dependable players but the club has remained firm and I think there should be no cause for alarm,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Gor Chief Executive Officer Omondi Aduda has refuted claims that the acquisition of Ojwang is in preparation for life without Haron Shakava, who is rumoured to be on the exit door.

Gor are staring at the possibility of losing their skipper who has opened up on the growing interests from other clubs and could end up decamping in search of greener pastures.

Shakava, who has six months left on his contract has the option of running it out and leave as free agent upon expiry of his current terms. Aduda said the new defender is part of the technical bench plan to have adequate depth ahead of the packed new season.

“The boy impressed the technical bench and we were successful in the negotiations. We are not grooming him to succeed Shakava should he decide to leave but we are looking to strengthen our squad for the new season where we have tough assignments awaiting us.”