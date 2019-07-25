Police arrest Greensharks at Sikh Union grounds

Kenya Police gunned down Green Sharks 3-1 in the Astro-turf inauguration tournament at the Sikh Union grounds yesterday.

Red hot Titus Kimutai bagged a brace for the law enforcers after scoring from a short corner barely four minutes into the match. However, Green Sharks then put their act together as Police struggled for the better part of the second and third quarter. The last quarter saw Vincent Odindo and Kimutai complete the job with 48th and 49th-minute goals. Edwin Otieno scored a consolation for Sharks.

Police coach Patrick Mugambi said: “Despite winning, there are few things we need to improve on. We have to press the opponent high up and deny them possession. With the ball, we are good but without it, we seem to lose our shape. We are working on that and will be reflected in our next game.”

He said the tournament was part of his players’ build-up as they seek to gain fitness with the season gaining momentum.

Sharks’ coach Ben Owaga said he is happy with the performance despite the loss. He, however, called for defensive discipline.

Despite not playing for close to a month, Telkom blew a part super league side Orange Leonas 4-0. Assistant Judy Apiyo said the game was part of the team’s preparation for this weekend’s game against Lakers. “It was an easy win against a good side but all this is in preparation for this weekend’s game.”

Talented prodigy Elina Chebet poked home from close range in the 4th minute before Lilian Aura made it two in the 20th minute. Evergreen Jacqueline Mwangi added the third goal in the 21st minute before Teresa Juma rounded off the scores in the 57th minute.