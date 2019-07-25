DAAK face selection headache after stellar show in 5,000m

Deaf Athletics Association of Kenya face a headache in selecting athletes to represent Kenya in 5,000m at the inaugural Africa Deaf Athletics Championships in Nairobi after over 10 runners in each category ran inside the set cut-off times. The 5,000m qualifying times for the event scheduled for September is 18:00 minutes (men) and 24:00 (women).

Hannah Wanjiru shook off stiff opposition from World Youth 5,000m champion Juster Mwamesa to win the event at the National Deaf Athletics Championships yesterday at Safaricom Stadium, Kasarani yesterday.

Wanjiru broke away from the pack in the last 200m of the race to cut the tape in 19:37.7, setting a 36-seconds gap between her and Juster who clocked 20:13.4 to finish second. Laureen Ngonga from Kakamega completed the top three places in 20:40.0 as Grancy Jebichi (21:40.0) and Deonidah Okiago (21:42.3) sealed the top five places.

“The race was good and it feels great to win. Despite the tight opposition, I banked on the experience and endurance gained from running marathons over the last three years (2017/28/19) in Kericho to triumph. Juster too, is good in the distance but I guess the endurance gave me the edge,” said Wanjiru through a sign language interpreter, Rose Omollo.

The 23-year-old said for the last three years, she has been preparing for international events and she is hoping to bag a gold medal at the continentals.

“I know there will be fierce competition but I will be up to the task. I have been training for it and I continue to ready myself for the Africa Championships,” added Wanjiru.

In the men’s 5,000m, Martin Gache timed 14:49.99 to reign supreme. He led a top-four sweep by athletes from Uasin Gishu County, beating Omar Kokobi who clocked 14:56.95 for second place and Amos Langat who finished third in 14:57.06. World 3,000m steeplechase record holder Lucas Wanjiru clocked 15:12.46 for the fifth position.

In the 800m women’s finals, Hannah Wakonyo won in 2:29.6, consigning Damaris Wangare (2:36.4) to the second place as Roselida Neita grabbed bronze in 2:38.5.