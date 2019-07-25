ABU middleweight champion targets 10-1 record ahead of WBC fight plans

Africa Boxing Association (ABU) middleweight champion Rayton Okwiri wants to stretch his record to 10-0 before offering himself for bigger titles including the World Boxing Council (WBC).

“The WBC is the most prestigious belt in paid ranks and the title is every boxer’s dream. My management team is working on a long and short term fight plans. I have plans to fight in Russia next month and I’m hoping to give it my best shot. Once I attain the 10-1 mark, I will challenge for bigger titles overseas. But this will again call for immense sacrifice and heavy training,” he said.

Okwiri, better known as ‘Boom Boom’ stretched his unbeaten record to 5-0-1 when he won a unanimous points decision over Tanzanian Hussein Itaba to win the vacant ABU middleweight title in Nairobi on June 8.

“I feel much stronger after my ABU title fight and I am getting better with every fight. I hope my forthcoming fights will open the mighty windows of opportunity to gigantic fights abroad,” Okwiri remarked.

The Rio Olympian was speaking during his homecoming at Uwanja Wa Mbuzi which hosted the third round of the Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) National League where he displayed his belt to his home fans. Okwiri a product of Mombasa production line played his amateur game for Prisons and was a long-standing Kenyan welterweight champion before turning pro in the middleweight division.

Okwiri turned professional in 2017 against Tanzanian professional Saleh Omari Mkalekwa before settling for a draw with American Moshea Aleem in the United States, where he had a stint. Prior to turning pro, Okwiri had a stint in the now-defunct AIBA Pro Boxing.

“Our management team has been working to ensure that I fight at the very best. They will be working together with the Kenya Professional Boxing Commission on my plans for WBC. The nature of WBC fight is that are competitive and very technical. The plan is to first fight in the WBC International which will place me in a good position to be a contender for the world title. So it’s back to the drawing board ahead of the 10-1 mark, so fingers crossed,” he added.