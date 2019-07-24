Ulinzi Stars mentor their youth sides ahead of the season

After spending a week in camp at the high altitude Nanyuki training base, Ulinzi Stars visited the club’s junior teams— the Ulinzi Stars U20 and U-13 teams at the Laikipia Air Base with the aim of the mentorship program.

Led by the club’s Officer in Charge, Captain Kelvin Opuko, the team had sessions with the two youth teams, culminating into an exhibition match between the senior team and U20 side, which ended 3-1 in favour of the latter.

Opuko and head coach Benjamin Nyangweso had mentorship sessions with the junior teams with the key message being to encourage them to keep the focus on their goals and avoid the numerous distractions that may be cast their way.

In the absence of skipper James Saruni, who is at the national team goalkeeper, assistant captain Hassan Mohamed also had a word of advice for the young boys, insisting the need to always be positive and keep working to get better.

Opuko underscored on the club’s portal, the importance of the two teams in the short and long term future of Ulinzi Stars. “These young boys hold a crucial place in the planning of Ulinzi Stars as a club. We are investing in them and also hoping for mutual gains in future. Football today requires that your start nurturing players early enough and that’s what we want to achieve with these boys.

“We had our mentorship sessions with them and all went well. Hopefully, these are the faces we will see at Ulinzi Stars in the near future,” the OIC said.