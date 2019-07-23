Harambee Stars coach cautions players over opponents Tanzania ahead of Chan Cup

Harambee Stars’ coach Sebasiene Migne admits it’s going to be tough to edge Tanzania for the second time in less than a month when the two teams meet this Sunday in Dar-es-salaam for the Chan qualifier.

The match comes in the wake of their recent epic African Cup of Nations duel, where Kenya prevailed 3-2. Stars returned to camp on Sunday ahead of the upcoming Africa Nations Championships qualifier.

Of course, it’s going to be tough against Tanzania. Most of the players they had at Afcon were local-based and more experienced. We are working on building team spirit and I am confident that we will do well,” said Migné.

Around 23 players out of the 27 initially called up to camp have already checked in, with the team having held their first training session on Sunday at the MISC, Kasarani ahead of the match.

After the victory over Tanzania in Egypt, Kenya will be looking to complete a back-to-back double in their quest to make a maiden appearance at the Africa Nations Championships, a tournament reserved for players actively featuring in their respective national championships.

The first of the two-legged qualifier has been scheduled for July 28 with the second set to be played at the Moi Stadium, Kasrani, Kasarani on August 4.

The aggregate winner will then face off with Sudan in the final qualifying round to be played on a date set to be announced in due course. The final tournament has been scheduled for January 2020.

Provisional squad: Goalkeepers: John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars); Defenders: Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia), Yusuf Mainge (AFC Leopards), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Benard Ochieng (Wazito), Mike Kibwage (KCB), Andrew Juma (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United); Midfielders:

Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka), Teddy Osok (Wazito), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Paul Were (AFC Leopards), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari), Ibrahim Shambi (Ulinzi Stars);

Forwards: John Avire (Sofapaka), Musa Masika (Wazito), Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia), Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Piston Mutamba (Wazito), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars) and Derrick Otanga (Wazito).