DAAK gets Sh2.5 million boost ahead of natioanl event

The Deaf Athletics Association of Kenya yesterday received Sh2.5m boost from Safaricom ahead of the national track and field Championships starting tomorrow at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

The two-day event will also be used to select the national team that will represent the country at the inaugural Africa Deaf Athletics Championships set for September 16 and 22 in Nairobi. DAAK secretary general, Bernard Banja, expressed his gratitude to Safaricom for the continued support and promised to reciprocate with good results.

“We are optimistic the trials will create an opportunity for even more athletes to represent the country at the continental showpiece in September. We are grateful to Safaricom for believing in our athletes and their continued support for the past six years. Their support has made it possible for us to establish a calendar each year, giving deaf athletes proper training structures and the results are there for all to see,” said Banja.

Acting Safaricom chief executive officer, Michael Joseph, noted that his firm is proud to have been part of the journey of many athletes to the world stage. Joseph is confident that the athletes will conquer Africa.

“Over the last six years, we have seen many aspiring deaf athletes get a platform to display their abilities on the track and field. We have given them a chance to participate and represent the country in international meets and we are proud to have walked with DAAK during this inspiring journey,” said Joseph.

“With athletes such as Juster Kwamesa and Peter Rutto having represented Kenya at the World Championships, we have no doubt that they will make us proud at the Africa Deaf championships,” added Joseph.