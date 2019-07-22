Close

Kante injury setback

Kante sent home from Chelsea tour of Japan to continue recovery

Frank Lampard brought him on tour in the hope he might play some part in a friendly against Barcelona

In Summary

• Frank Lampard has been handed another injury setback on a pre-season tour

• Frenchman suffered knee injury ahead of Europa League victory over Arsenal

Football
22 July 2019 - 00:00
Chelsea's N'Golo Kante in past action against Watford's Kiko Femenia
Chelsea's N'Golo Kante in past action against Watford's Kiko Femenia
Image: REUTERS

N’Golo Kante has been sent home from Chelsea’s pre-season tour in Japan after a worrying injury set back.

Kante will return to London to continue rehabilitation on the knee injury suffered ahead of the Europa League final at the end of last season.

Frank Lampard brought him on tour in the hope he might play some part in a friendly against Barcelona last Tuesday. Kante trained with the first team last week but was not part of the session yesterday.

It’s the latest set back for new boss Lampard, who blamed Friday’s defeat by Kawasaki Frontale on pre-season fatigue, jet-lag and a general weariness in the ranks which ruled out goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Tammy Abraham through injury.

“I’m not a doctor but it comes along with a lot of the players not sleeping since we flew here,’ said the Chelsea manager.

“They’re finding it difficult in different ways and it’s come out this way in these two players. I don’t expect either of them to be too long.

“Tammy’s on the mend already. Hopefully both will be in contention for Barcelona next week.”

Football
22 July 2019 - 00:00

