Kenya partners with Arsenal

Grassroot football set to benefit from Arsenal partnership

Arsenal became the first in Europe to shop for African players both at home and abroad.

by MESHACK KISENGE
Football
22 July 2019 - 05:00
Arsene Wenger./AGENCIES

Arsenal partnership development director, Amiel Walia is keen to bring the club’s philosophy in the country through partnering with local brands.

The club, which send representatives from the department to the country last week, is looking to spread their values to the country and the region through working with grassroots football activities. Luke Donaldson, who serves as the partnership development executive and Melanie Brizuela were in the country last week on the same mission.

 

Walia said the initiative was started by former Arsenal longest-serving coach Arsene Wenger and they are hoping to extend it to the country courtesy of the rich but untapped football talent.

Wenger in his tenure had a high affinity for the continent hence the club became the first in Europe to shop for African players both at home and abroad.

“We are here in Kenya to identify local brands that align with the club’s values to work with grassroots football initiatives in the region and help nurture and develop young talent. We believe we have a unique affinity with Africa which was the result of technical and football policy introduced by Wenger over 20 years ago. Wenger recognised that the continent was home to a wealth of talent and Arsenal were among the first clubs in Europe to give prominence to African and French African players.”

