FKF CEO downplays resignation exuding confidence that he will be vindicated

Under-fire Football Kenya Federation Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robert Muthomi yesterday opted to step aside to allow investigations into his involvement in underhand transfer deal revolving around Sofapaka striker John Avire.

Muthomi was implicated in a deceitful transfer saga last week, where he was accused of abetting the smuggling of Avire to Egypt without the blessings of Sofapaka to apparently to watch the final rounds of the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations.

In a letter, Muthomi wrote to the Egyptian embassy requesting for the facilitation of visa to the striker’s visa. Avire was part of the Harambee Stars team which represented the country in the just concluded Afcon.

The letter, which bore the FKF logo, captured Avire as a fan rather than a player and he was supposed to head back to Egypt in the company of renowned football agent Augustine Ramaita. Avire has a running contract with Sofapaka and skipped the pre-season which began last week.

Muthomi argued that he acted as a mediator between the player and his parent club after he had sought his counsel on a four-month salary delay. The football administrator said the player approached him and asked for assistance to part ways with his employers who had not paid him for four months,

Avire further asked Muthomi to help him get a visa through the federation to fly back to Egypt where he was to stay for an extra week after the completion of the Afcon.

Sofapaka, who were privy to the deal, reportedly paid the player’s accrued dues and wrote to the federation accusing Muthomi of acting as an agent.

They subsequently demanded that FKF President Nick Mwendwa investigate the matter. The debacle elicited fury from fans, who demanded the immediate sacking of Muthomi for conflict of interest.

But after reading the public mood, Muthomi opted to step aside yesterday. “In view of the on-going debate and conversation in regards to the allegations made by Sofapaka FC on my purported involvement in Avire’s transfer, I have requested the FKF President to allow me to step aside for investigations to commence,” he said in a letter.

He added: “While I have utmost faith in the independence and competence of the FKF judicial process as earlier stated, I realise for my own integrity and that of the office of the FKF Secretary-General as well as the greater football public, a thoroughly credible process has to be undertaken.”

Despite announcing his plan to step aside, Muthomi downplayed resignation and remained confident of vindication. “Nonetheless, I would reiterate that I have not resigned my position as Secretary-General and FKF CEO and I believe at the end of the investigation, I shall be vindicated and cleared of these malicious accusations.

“In the meantime, I will take this opportunity to spend more time with my family in what has been a very busy year. This even as I look forward to resuming my duties in the near future,” he noted. The federation is set to issue their stand on the matter today.