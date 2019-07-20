Sharks’ Owaga eyes defensive discipline to overcome defending champs

Greensharks coach Ben Owaga is eyeing defensive discipline as they prepare to face defending champions Butali at the city park today.

Sharks have found the going tough this season after sipping in 16 goals in seven matches hence raising eyebrows.

“We have made amends in the defence and this time around I expect the boys to deliver it on the field. The boys have agreed to tighten up and shoulder responsibility as a team. We respect Butali as the defending champions but we have nothing to fear as we face them. If we can avoid conceding an early goal, we can get a result.”

Victory for fourth-placed Sharks will guarantee them a top spot with 15 points since Wazalendo and Jaguars (both on 13 points) are not in action. Strathmore’s Gladiators hope to win their second game of the season when they confront Police tomorrow.

The relegation-threatened side have been disappointing and are in desperate need of a win to turn around their fortunes. The students have the worst defensive record having shipped in 17 goals.

United State International University (USIU)-A Spartans will have to do without injured striker Vivian Esimi when they face win-less Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in the women’s. USIU hope to leapfrog Telkom if they win.

After winning the Nakuru tourney, Strathmore Scorpions turn their attention on Sliders match. With a fully fit and firing Gilly Okumu, Strathmore can match any team and breach even the meanest of defence but Sliders will be looking to stop her. The Scorpions will dislodge Sailors from the 4th spot with a win.

In the men’s Super League, unbeaten and free-scoring Parkroad Badgers will square it off with Nakuru while Multimedia University and Wazalendo Masters face double assignments.

Wazalendo play Mvita today before taking on Mombasa Sports Club tomorrow while Masters battle Bungoma Farmers and Kisumu Youngsters today and tomorrow respectively. Masters have two points from seven matches.

In corresponding women’s category, inconsistent Technical University of Kenya hope their star will shine against Vikings. Wolverines fine run will be put to test when they lock horns with Nakuru as David Omwaka’s charges seek promotion.