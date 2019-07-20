Shaffi, Okoth and Jakababa advance as Mulinge suffers shock defeat

Top boxers Nick Okoth and Shaffi Bakari were among top boxers who advanced to the semi-finals of National Boxing League third leg at Uwanja Wa Mbuzi in Mombasa.

The 2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Nick Okoth eased past Benson Kamau of Nairobi In a lightweight bout. Okoth, a younger sibling of Kuala Lumpur 98 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Absalom Okinyi, tormented the Nairobi opponent with calculated body shots. The KDF boxer, who is also a bronze medallist at the last All Africa Games in Brazzaville, Congo, said he is hoping to make a comeback to the national Hit Squad ahead of the games in Morocco.

“I feel stronger every time I fight. Kamau is a young and promising boxer whom I beat through experience. He really had hard punches and therefore my plan was to avoid his shots every time he attacked,” said Okoth.

Bakari of Police also cruised to the semis after seeing off Thomas Kazungu of Siaya. Little known Kazungu on Thursday pulled the event’s biggest upset when he defeated international Simon Mulinge of KDF. Mulinge’s defeat brought to an end his ambitions to make the Kenya team.

Martin Oduor of Police qualified for quarters after defeating Peter Muturi of Dallas in the bantamweight. Another bantamweight fight saw Dennis Muthama of KDF out-punch Kennedy Okello of Prisons to cruise into semis. In the ladies' middleweight fight Olympian Elizabeth Andiego stopped Metrin Sagina of Trans Nzoia in the first round. The referee stopped the fight to save Nzoia boxer from further punishment.

Humphrey Ochieng ‘Jakababa’ of Police finally avenged his previous defeat when he saw off Joseph Onyango of Police 2-1. Boxing Federation of Kenya President Anthony Otieno Jamal said the event is being used as a yardstick to finalise on the Kenya team to Morocco All Africa Games.