Close

Klopp’s only mistake is that he works at Liverpool, says Rooney

In Summary

• I have great respect for Jurgen Klopp and what he has done so far. Not only in Liverpool, but also in Dortmund — ROONEY

• Since moving to Anfield four years ago, the German has been a huge hit with Liverpool fans and now Rooney has sung his praises.

by KATE MCGREAVY
Football
18 July 2019 - 00:00
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shares a joke with striker Divock Origi
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shares a joke with striker Divock Origi
Image: / REUTERS

Former Manchester United and Everton forward Wayne Rooney has hailed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds boss lifted the Champions League just last month and also narrowly missed out on becoming Premier League champions by only one point.

Since moving to Anfield four years ago, the German has been a huge hit with Liverpool fans and now Rooney has sung his praises.

“Jurgen is a coach every professional would like to play for,” he told Sport Bild. “You can tell his players how much fun they have with him. I’ve met him a couple of times, he’s a great person. His only mistake is that he works at Liverpool and has success there!

“I have great respect for Jurgen Klopp and what he has done so far. Not only in Liverpool, but also in Dortmund. He has the best years ahead of him.”

Rooney made 117 appearances for Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals Everton as well as 559 appearances for the Reds other foes Manchester United. Klopp and his Liverpool side jetted off to the United States on Tuesday for their pre-season tour ahead of the new campaign.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KATE MCGREAVY
Football
18 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Gor set sight on semi-finals of the Cecafa Kagame Cup
    1d ago Football

  2. Newcastle appoint Steve Bruce as head coach
    11h ago Football

  3. Africa change World Cup qualifying format for 2022
    1d ago Football

  4. Rift Valley Technical Training Institute enter 1970 ...
    1d ago Football

  5. Berahino looking to kick-start his career at Zulte Waregem
    19h ago Football

Latest Videos