Ulinzi Warriors go top of the table, vow to stay there.

FORMER national champions Ulinzi Warriors shot to the top of the Premier League table and coach William Balozi now says they are there to stay.

Speaking after two away weekend fixtures in Kisumu and Eldoret, the coach said they are determined to stay at the top in readiness for the play-offs later in the year.

“We are back to the top and we will do everything possible to stay there until the end of the regular season,” said Balozi. He said the league is not easy but the fact that the soldiers have lost only one match to Thunder shows the team is on the right course. “I now have all my players back in the team after completing their job-related courses. This is a huge boost in our quest to recapture the national title.”

Centre William Ochieng, guard Tiberius Menya and forward Joseph Owino are back in the team and it’s all systems go. Balozi said the team’s training has gone a notch higher as they are also chasing Africa Military Games in Nairobi next month.

Ulinzi posted 67-57 and 86-68 victories over Lakeside and Eldonets respectively. The results moved them to top of the table with 29 points from 15 matches.

Thunder, who did not have a game over the weekend, are second with 25 points while champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) are third after two wins. They have 27 points. Women champions Equity Bank are perched at the top of the log with 27 points after winning two games over the weekend.

The bankers hit KPA 79-70 in overtime in a tough game and went on to beat Zetech University 51-46 in their second encounter. Storms won 54-37 over Strathmore University Swords to secure the second spot on 25 points with Strath third on 23.