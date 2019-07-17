Gor edged out of Cecafa tournament

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia have been tossed out of the Cecafa Kagame Cup after falling 2-1 to Green Eagles from Zambia at the Nyamirambo Stadium,Kigali Rwanda.

Nicholas Kipkirui gave Gor the lead barely two minutes into the game but the Zambians reacted through ￼Tapson Kaseba who scored the leveller in the seventh minute.

Shadrack Mulungwe netted the winning goal in the 69th minute.

Prior to kickoff Gor Mahia Coach Hassan Oktay picked his first choice goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch ahead of new signing David Mapigano.

Skipper Harun Shakava returned back to the starting team where he marshalled the defence alongside Charles Momanyi while Wellington Ochieng and Geoffrey Ochieng were deployed the match day fullbacks.

Ugandan holding midfielder Hashim Sempala filled in the shoes of a suspended Ernest Wendo while Boniface Omondi,Dickson Ambundo,Lawrence Juma and Kenneth Muguna filled in numbers in the midfield.

Nicholas Kipkirui was the lone striker.