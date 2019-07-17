Close

END OF ROAD

Gor edged out of Cecafa tournament

In Summary

• Kenyan champions Gor Mahia have been tossed out of the Cecafa Kagame Cup after falling 2-1 to Green Eagles from Zambia at the  Nyamirambo Stadium,Kigali Rwanda.

• Nicholas Kipkirui gave Gor the lead barely two minutes into the game but the Zambians reacted through ￼Tapson Kaseba who scored the leveller in the seventh minute.

by MESHACK KISENGE
Football
17 July 2019 - 20:59
Nicholas Kipkiru shields AFC's Abdalla Shitu from the ball in a past match In Kipkiru scored Gor Mahia's opener
Nicholas Kipkiru shields AFC's Abdalla Shitu from the ball in a past match In Kipkiru scored Gor Mahia's opener
Image: OLIVER MORGAN

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia have been tossed out of the Cecafa Kagame Cup after falling 2-1 to Green Eagles from Zambia at the  Nyamirambo Stadium,Kigali Rwanda.

Nicholas Kipkirui gave Gor the lead barely two minutes into the game but the Zambians reacted through ￼Tapson Kaseba who scored the leveller in the seventh minute.

Shadrack Mulungwe netted the winning goal in the 69th minute.

Prior to kickoff Gor Mahia Coach Hassan Oktay picked his first choice goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch  ahead of new signing David Mapigano.

Skipper Harun Shakava returned back to the starting team where he marshalled the defence alongside Charles Momanyi while Wellington Ochieng and Geoffrey Ochieng were deployed the match day fullbacks.

Ugandan holding midfielder Hashim Sempala filled in the shoes of a suspended Ernest Wendo while Boniface Omondi,Dickson Ambundo,Lawrence Juma and Kenneth Muguna filled in numbers in the midfield.

Nicholas Kipkirui was the lone striker.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MESHACK KISENGE
Football
17 July 2019 - 20:59

Most Popular

  1. Gor set sight on semi-finals of the Cecafa Kagame Cup
    1d ago Football

  2. Newcastle appoint Steve Bruce as head coach
    11h ago Football

  3. Africa change World Cup qualifying format for 2022
    1d ago Football

  4. Rift Valley Technical Training Institute enter 1970 ...
    1d ago Football

  5. Berahino looking to kick-start his career at Zulte Waregem
    19h ago Football

Latest Videos