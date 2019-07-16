Green Commandos to hold trials as pre-season gets underway today

Green Commandos will hold trials in search of experienced players as the Division One side start their pre-season preps today at Kakamega High School.

Coach Francis Chinjili said the move is aimed at addressing the defensive and attacking loopholes that were their undoing last season.

The team managed 39 goals, conceded 69 and garnered 30 points—a tally that saw them drop from the National Super League to the Division One.

“As the team prepares for life in the lower cadre, there is a dire need to revamp the squad and inject experience into the side that finished 18th in the NSL,” he said.

Defence-wise the team was only better than Fortuna Sacco (70), Thika United (73) and Kangemi All-Stars (80) in terms of goals conceded. Chinjili has already identified three players from secondary schools and is focused on getting more established players on board in a bid to regain promotion.

He said: “Our pre-season begins with the trials. We need to reinforce our defence and attack as well and we will look at quality additions in departments. We identified two players from Emanami secondary School and one from Chavakali High School during the secondary school games and we will try to use them as much as they are in school.”

“Inexperience was our undoing last season. We need to get a few experienced players who know how to handle situations including soaking in pressure, to lead our young talented side.”

Chinjili, who expects the players to come mostly from Western, insists he will know the players to work with today as he also expects some exodus of his top performers but remains optimistic of finding able replacements. “I expect trialists from within Western. At the same time, we will know who has decamped and we will have to replace them as soon as possible.”