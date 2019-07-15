Odhiambo shines as Swamis stay on course for semis

Nehemiah Odhiambo’s hat-trick lifted Swamibapa to a 31-run win over Stray Lions in the Nairobi Invitational Twenty20 tournament at Nairobi Jaffrey's yesterday afternoon.

Odhiambo knocked over the top order in a hurry to leave their visitors on 0 for 3 in pursuit for 154 for 9. This was hardly a day after he hauled four wickets in a 10-wicket thrashing over Nairobi Gymkhana.

Jay Mehta, Aman Gandhi and Rajiv Sutaria all fell inside the first four balls of the second inning for ducks. Mehta was ‘lucky’ to play off the first ball before he was caught at covers on the next ball.

Sutaria was clean bowled immediately before Gandhi, who had been Stray Lions top batsman in the last four matches, followed suit. “I’m so pleased with the performance,” said Odhiambo, who went on to finish with 4 for 24 after Himanshu Dixit (7) and Siddarth Vasudev (21).

Vasudev’s 18 balls stay and a late surge of 29 off 17 balls from Bansi Patel somehow ensured that Swamibapa didn’t register their fourth win in five matches on a silver platter after Odhiambo’s opening show, finishing on 123 with seven balls to play.

Odhiambo’s display was the climax to a stunning team performance with the bat. After winning the toss with both teams keen to bat on a slow pitch, Swamibapa proceeded to torment their visitors with Naman Patel (32) and Ouma putting 53 for the third wicket to get the scores to 82.

After losing Patel in the 11th over, Ouma lost partners in quick succession but that didn’t stop him from leading his side to a good score. At the time he was being dismissed in the 19th over, Swamibapa had posted 150. At the Samaj School, Kanbis needed only 57 balls to secure a 7-wicket win after the home team had posted 94 in 19.1 overs.