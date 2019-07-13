Worries over current Stray Lions form as they face Swamis

Stray Lions’ campaign in the newly Nairobi Invitational T20 tournament appears to be on a tragic course if the results in their last three matches are any to go by.

The 2017 NPCA Super League champions have lost all their three opening matches and life for them appears bleaker as they take on Swamibapa and Cutchi Leva this weekend.

While Stray Lions are seeking to improve due to the immaturity in the current squad, their weekend’s opponents are looking at semifinal spot by all means.

Nairobi Gymkhana, Ngara Sports Club and Sikh Union have all not shown any mercy to Stray Lions—registering easy wins against a side that was a threat to many less than a year ago. Club’s secretary Thota Sreenivas said the team’s current performance is not a cause for worry as they are in the process of building the team.

“We are trying to build a team. In the process, we have included a number of young players and results will be hard to come by now. However, we expect to come up with a team that will be competitive at the end of it all,” Sreenivas said.

Commenting on their weekend matches against Swamibapa and Cutchi Leva, Sreenivas said they will approach the match with the seriousness it deserves.

“Our situation at the moment makes it very difficult to fight for the honours but we will do our best,” he added. Stray Lions have lost a number of players including wicket-keeper Abraham Vadada and siblings Shem Obado and Nehemiah Odhiambo and they are trying to rebuild.

Swamibapa lost to Sir Ali for the first time in 15 years and any slip up in their remaining seven matches will jeopardise their chances.

They are, therefore, expected to go out guns blazing on Stray Lions at Nairobi Jefferys. After missing in action last weekend, favourites Kanbis will be back in action when they host Ruaraka and Cutchi Leva.

Ruaraka have had a good run, winning two of their three matches and will be tested severely when they host the NPCA Super League defending champions today. Win-less Kongonis will be away to Ngara and Sir Ali.