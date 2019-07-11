Vihiga Bullets promoted to NSL, Murang’a Seal on the verge

Vihiga Bullets have been promoted to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Super League after finishing at the top of Division One Zone ‘B’.

Since the club’s inception last December, Bullets have been in a form of their own in the third tier where they emerged top of Zone ‘B’ with 60 points, eight ahead of second-placed APS Bomet.

With two matches remaining, the outfit have nothing to lose as they have already filled one of the spots left by a relegated trio of Thika United, Green Commandos and Kangemi All-Stars.

The rivalry will be rife when they make their debut in the second tier as they are expected to face their neigbours Vihiga United, who were axed from the KPL after finishing second from bottom.

Bullets are owned by former governor Moses Akaranga, who in his tenure served as the patron to Vihiga County-sponsored United.

The race to fill in the two slots in the second tier is set to toughen up in the final two rounds. Murang’a Seal are in prime position from Zone A as a draw is all they need to confirm their participation in the league which is expected to start in August. Murangá have amassed 61 points, six clear of second-placed Ligi Ndogo.

The third promoted side will be determined in the playoff, pitting Zone ‘A’ runners up against their Zone ‘B’ counterpart who are set to be determined after the remaining two rounds of matches.

Kilifi All-Stars from Zone ‘A’ has in the meantime been relegated to the fourth tier Division Two League. They could be joined by Poror Mote and either of Silibwet, Muhoroni Youth, Raiply, Bondo United,’ and St. Joseph’s Youth Academy, who are in a relegation battle in Zone ‘B’.