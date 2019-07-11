Ghanaian giants raid Sharks for Ugandan forward

A day after Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya expressed fears of losing his priced stars, Ugandan forward George Abege has reportedly joined Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko on a three-year deal.

Abege, who was part of the squad that beat Everton 4-3 last weekend in an international friendly match, is said to have completed the move on Tuesday and he is awaiting his official unveiling in the course of the week. The towering former Sony Sugar striker who came off the bench against the English side scored the third penalty.

According to information published on Kotoko’s official page, Kotoko secured his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) on Tuesday and he is expected to join the club this week.

The Porcupines are believed to have scouted Abege during last year’s Caf Confederations Cup encounter, where they tossed out Sharks in the first round following their 2-1 win in Accra. The two sides had settled for a barren draw in the first leg played in Nairobi.

The club argue that Abege has great aerial abilities and ball control coupled with predatory skills and his addition will be a boost in their quest to redeem themselves in the continental football.