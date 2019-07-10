Kenya’s best golfer leads top 10 finishers from Karen Masters to Royal Swazi Spa Challenge

Kenya’s Greg Snow is among the top professionals from the 2019 KCB Karen Masters invited for Sunshine Tour’s next event in Swaziland slated for July 31 to August 2.

Snow got the chance alongside South African Thriston Lawrence after they both finished joint seventh on a score 11 under par 277 gross.

As is the precedence, the top 10 finishers are handed a ticket to proceed to the next round which after Karen Masters will be Royal Swazi Spa Challenge to be held at the Royal Swazi Spa Country Club.

Snow is now a Sunshine Tour member and lands the Swazi invite by virtue of his top 10 placings at Karen Country Club. Others headed for Swaziland are Karen Masters winner Toto Thimba and runner up Stephen Ferreira of Portugal.

Toto won the third edition of the KCB Karen Masters with a gross record score of 26 under par 262 while his biggest challenger Ferreira set a course record of 10 under 62 on day one.

Ferreira, on the other hand, led the tournament from the start only to lose it in a dramatic last round. The Swazi Royal Spa Challenge will offer pros a prize fund of South Africa 1 million (Sh7m).

Also in the Swazi mix are South Africans Keith Horne (third), JC Ritchie (fourth), Garrick Higgo (fifth) and MJ Viljoen (sixth). Joint ninth Merrick Bremner and Estiaan Conradie both from South Africa and Steve Surry of England complete the list of winners after they tied for ninth on 10 under.

Snow, one of Kenya’s finest players at the present, savoured the opportunity, saying: “I have taken a few days to relax after all the heavy training in the run-up to Masters. I now hope to perform well in the Swazi event after a good run at the Karen Masters. The essence is to play competitively on a regular basis.“

The Karen Masters joined the Sunshine Tour last year after many years of trying by Kenyan organisers.