Wanga retires from international duty

Harambee Stars' coach Sebastien Migne will be forced to do without the services of Kakamega Homeboyz forward Allan Wanga in the forthcoming 2020 Africa Nations Championships (Chan) qualifiers and subsequent assignments following his retirement from international assignments.

Wanga announced his exit from the national team yesterday after 12 years of service, citing his desire to concentrate on his job at the Kakamega County’s Sports department and his club.

The former AFC Leopards goal poacher was part of the 34-man provisional squad set to face Tanzania in the first round of the qualifiers later this month but his exit whittles down Migne’s options in the striking department. Perhaps after reading the public mood, Migne summoned Wanga for the Chan qualifiers moments after dropping him from the squad which represented the country at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The burly striker, who finished second in last season’s Kenyan Premier League scoring charts, was almost a sure bet for Afcon but was axed at the eleventh hour evoking criticism from the fans who opined that his form would have won him a place in the final 23-man squad.

Wanga, however, jetted to Egypt to drum up support for the team which failed to hit to the second round after losing twice in the group stages

The former Petro Atletico player believes he exits the scene with his head high and his void will provide an avenue for younger players to express themselves.

“For 12 years, I have had the singular privilege and great honour to represent my country on the football pitch. Together with the support of the team, the management and the fans at large, I believe I have represented my country to the best of my ability. It’s now time for me to pave way for other players, who I believe will embody the spirit of Harambee as I trust I did. “

He added: “I wish the national team the very best in their future endeavours and now transition from the pitch to the terrace as the team’s biggest cheerleader. I will now dedicate my time to my county Kakamega and my club Thank you FKF, thank you Kenya for the decade-plus of togetherness.”

His untimely retirement is a blow to the team which lost of dependable winger Cliff Nyakeya who signed a deal with FC Masr. Migne will now turn to Wazito striker Pistone Mutamba, Sharks' Sydney Lokale and Enosh Ochieng of Ulinzi Stars.