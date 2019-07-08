Close

INSPIRATION

I want to do it for ‘big boss’ Keshi - Ahmed Musa

Musa says he is driven by Keshi's memory to try and win this year’s crown.

In Summary

• If we win the title, I am going to dedicate it to the late Stephen Keshi because he was like a father to me - Musa

• The charismatic Keshi led a squad built on belief to clinch the crown with an inspired 1-0 win over Burkina Faso in a tough final, earning them their third continental title. 

by CAIRO
Football
08 July 2019 - 00:00
Nigeria's Ahmed Musa celebrates with Wilfred Ndidi
Nigeria's Ahmed Musa celebrates with Wilfred Ndidi
Image: /REUTERS

Ahmed Musa is one of the three players in the current Nigerian team competing at the Total Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019 that were in the last Super Eagles squad to clinch the title under the late Stephen Keshi in South Africa in 2013.

Just over three weeks after the Nigerian people commemorated three years of Keshi’s passing on, Musa who was one of the players who played a pivotal role in the 2013 conquest says he is driven by his memory to try and win this year’s crown.

“It was such a happy occasion when we won in 2013 and we said as a team then that there is no bigger honour than winning something for your country. Now, it is the same for us this year after missing out over the last two editions,” Musa told CAFOnline.com.

 

“If we win the title, I am going to dedicate it to the late Stephen Keshi because he was like a father to me. It’s not that easy losing someone so special to you and the memories I have left of him are like a motivator.”

The charismatic Keshi led a squad built on belief to clinch the crown with an inspired 1-0 win over Burkina Faso in a tough final, earning them their third continental title. The tactician, fondly referred to as ‘The big boss’ unfortunately suddenly passed away on June 7 2016.

Under his belt, apart from clinching the AFCON title with Nigeria in 2013 helped them to reach the round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Keshi also led Togo to their first World Cup in 2006.

“There are so many lessons I draw from him as a person and as a coach and that is what always keeps me going. We really miss him as players and as a country and we always pray for him. It would be an honor for us if we won this for him,” added Musa.

The other two players who were in Keshi’s 2013 squad include captain John Obi Mikel and defender Kenneth Omeruo who scored the goal that earned the Super Eagles a last 16 berth in this year’s tournament. Musa believes that with hard work and self belief, Nigeria can fight for the title though he reckons it will not be easy.

“We don’t fear anyone. For us is just to take a game at a time, focus as a team and give our best. There is no easy team at this AFCON and we know if we are to win, it will come as a result of very hard work,” Musa noted.

 

Nigeria eliminated perennial rivals and defending champions Cameroon in the Round of 16 on Saturday in Alexandria, winning by a 3-2 margin.

More:

Nigeria coach plays down Afcon expectation

Super Eagles missed back-to-back tournaments in 2015 and 2017.
Sports
2 weeks ago

Nigeria sail to the second round of 2019 AFCON

A hard fought 1-0 win over Guinea in their second group B match is all what the 2013 champions needed
Sports
1 week ago

This might be my last Afcon, says Obi Mikel

Mikel wants to go out on high, probably go on and lead the team to the title.
Sports
2 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CAIRO
Football
08 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Bwire emerges hero as Kariobangi Sharks maul Everton
    6h ago Football

  2. Everton confirm Nairobi tour
    2mo ago Football

  3. Kompany turns to DR Congo’s TP Mazembe
    2d ago Football

  4. Migne unveils Harambee Stars AFCON squad
    1mo ago Football

  5. Why you must attend Chapa Dimba in Meru
    2w ago Football

Latest Videos