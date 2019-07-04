Close

Wanjiru focused

Wanjiru rules women’s 3000m SC in KDF show

• Wanjiru relegated Naomi Chepkemoi, who is returning from an injury to a distant second place in 9:57.2.

• Emily Ngii, who stunned three-time Africa walk race champion Grace Wanjiru during the All Africa Game trials two weeks ago, made a repeat performance yesterday at Kasarani.

by EVANS ANAKUR AND RECHAEL WANJIKU
04 July 2019 - 05:00
Mercy Wanjiru hits the water jump in 3000m steeplechase during the 40th KDF Championships at Moi Stadium, Kasarani yesterday.
Mercy Wanjiru hits the water jump in 3000m steeplechase during the 40th KDF Championships at Moi Stadium, Kasarani yesterday.
Image: ERICK BARASA

Newcomer Mercy Wanjiru clocked 9:45:9 minutes to win the women’s 3000m steeplechase as the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Championships entered Day 2 at Moi Stadium, Kasarani yesterday.

Wanjiru relegated Naomi Chepkemoi, who is returning from an injury to a distant second place in 9:57.2 while Agnes Chesang, who is returning from maternity, placed third in 10:02.8. Wanjiru ran a controlled race before breaking away from the rest of the pack with two laps to go.

Wanjiru, who recently qualified for the All Africa Games, said her target is to win a medal at the continental showpiece. She said she is using the KDF event as a build-up ahead of the continental games.

“I have to train harder as I intend to make Kenyans proud at the All African Games next month. I also hope to close the gap between me and the world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech,” she added.

Chepkoech beat her during the All Africa Games trials, registering 9:22.64 to Wanjiru’s 9:25:85. “I am working hard to ensure I am able to beat her come to the games in Morocco,” noted Chepkoech.

She added: “I have been training hard since the conclusion of the trials and I believe competitions like this will give me a chance to prepare thoroughly and improve my fitness levels,” said Wanjiru.

Emily Ngii, who stunned three-time Africa walk race champion Grace Wanjiru during the All Africa Game trials two weeks ago, made a repeat performance yesterday at Kasarani.

Ngii clocked 1:39.09 to beat Wanjiru to second place in 1:39.27 with Purity Mwende wrapping up the top three positions in 1:56.53. Simon Wachira won in the men’s category, posting a time of 1:27.06 while Peter Theuri was second in 1:28.56. Third-placed Nicodemus Musau clocked 1:32.33.

