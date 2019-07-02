Guardiola insists he is happy at Etihad and rules out coaching return at the Nou Camp

Pep Guardiola has insisted that he has everything he needs at Manchester City and has ruled out a return to Barcelona or Germany.

The former Bayern Munich and Barca boss guided the Citizens to a domestic treble last season - seeing off the potent threat of European champions Liverpool in the title race.

Guardiola commented last week at the presentation of the Cruyff Court near the Catalan city that he would return to Barcelona to live ‘sooner or later’, and ruled out the possibility of becoming the club’s president.

The 48-year-old has now gone one step further, telling Catalan newspaper Ara that he is happy at City, because of the facilities and the support staff around him.

“I have everything here (at City), sincerely, everything I need. Working at home (in Spain), it is hard because the emotions are so intense and the press conferences harder.

“Here, in Manchester, I have Txiki (Begiristain, City’s director of football), who is the most important person of my career because he trusted me when I was no one.

“I have Ferran (Soriano, City’s CEO) also, and you sometimes ask yourself, ‘how can he be that cold?’ But, at the same time, he manages with a brutal precision.

He added: “When I win I am good, when I lose I am bad. That is the same everywhere, but in this club we are three or four people deciding in the sporting area, there isn’t the noise of 18 board members.

“I have everything I desire to do my job. I won’t go back to Barcelona or Germany. Where can I have facilities that good to play in such a beautiful league like the Premier League?’

Guardiola is entering his fourth season at City and has never lasted longer at one club in his management career so far. He won three domestic titles with Bayern during his three-year stay between 2013 and 2016, but failed to repeat his double Champions League triumph while in charge of Barcelona.

He has yet to taste European success with City either but he added that he was delighted to have proved doubters wrong about his style of play, showing it would be successful in the Premier League.

“What I like more is that I have proved that people who said we can’t play the same way in Germany or in the Premier League were wrong,” he added.

“With Silva, Bernardo Silva, Sterling or Aguero, all of them less than one metre 20! We have done it.

“We don’t concede many goals and we dominate positionally. We have the same ideas that we had when we trained the Barca youth team in the third division.”