Snow settles for joint seventh position as KCB Masters ends

Loud ululations from anxious spectators rent the air as 33-year old South African Toto Thimba beat Portuguese Stephen Ferreira by three strokes to win the 2019 KCB Karen Masters.

Both players were 23 under going into par 5-15th but Thimba pulled away with back-to-back birdies on holes 15, 16 and 17 which the Portuguese parred to finish second.

The Mamelodi-based Silver Lakes Country Club professional becomes the first black golfer to lay his hands on the coveted blue jacket following the four-day 72-hole strokeplay event which folded it’s curtains at par 72 Karen County Club.

Thimba, who also led his team to Pro-Am victory on Tuesday, was at it again with a tournament record of 26 under par 262 as the Kenyan round of the Sunshine Tour.

“Every time I go to play in Africa, I am always treated well. I mean, the crowd that trailed me over the last two days made me feel like I am home. It wasn’t easy fighting with Stephen, but I made it look easy going into the last four holes. I played well but Stephen was quite aggressive. I have had to contend with immense pressure over the last days but had a great attitude this week. The win will definitely open bigger doors of opportunity in major Tours,” said Toto.

Ferreira, who set a course record of 10 under on an opening day, was left to rue his last round of 69 which handed his opponent the title.

“I have had a great tournament. Shooting 23 under in four days and the event’s best round on Thursday is no mean achievement. I had a shaky start on the last round and lost it in the last four holes. Toto has played really well and deserves it at the end of the day,” said Ferreira.

Greg Snow was the leading Kenyan after he settled for joint seventh position on 11 under par 277. David Wakhu was the second best placed Kenyan on 6 under par 282 gross to finish T27. Thimba’s win earned him Sh2.4 million while Snow went home with Sh365,750.

FINAL RESULTS

1. Toto Thimba RSA R. 348,700.00 (-26) 262

2. Stephen Ferreira POR R.243,100.00 (-23) 265

3. Keith Horne RSA (-17) 271

4. JC Ritchie RSA (-16 ) 272

5. Garrick Higgo RSA (-14) 274

6. MJ Viljoen RSA (-13) 275

7. Thriston Lawrence RSA (-11) 277

7 . Greg Snow KEN (-11) 277

9. Merrick Bremner RSA (-10) 278

9 . Estiaan Conradie RSA (-10) 278

9 . Steve Surry ENG (-10) 278