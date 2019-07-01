Dagoretti Mixed rule the roost as Olympic suffer blow

The just-concluded Nairobi Region Secondary Schools Sports Association Games has seen a major shakeup in football and netball as status quo reigned in volleyball.

Only three teams retained their titles as four others won their maiden NRSSSA Games titles and securing a place at the national showpiece set for Kisumu later this month. For the second year running longtime regional boys’ football kingpins, Upper Hill failed to reign supreme in the under 19 category.

They went down 1-0 to Jamhuri High in the penultimate stage hence losing their title reclamation campaign. The fast raising Dagoretti High went on to retain the gong and booking themselves a place at the national games by beating Jamhuri 1-0 in the finals.

Upper Hill relinquished the U16 Copa Coca Cola regional trophy they’ve held onto for the past two editions after succumbing a 1-0 defeat to Dagoretti High in the final.

However, Upper Hill’s bid to retain the title was as a result of their four key players including the lethal forward Salman Abdikadir, who suffered chest complications on the morning of the final.

There was a new shift in the girls’ football as new champions Dagoretti Mixed swept both the girls’ U19 and U16 accolades. The victories now present both teams their first stab at the national titles.

In the U16 category defending champions, Olympic Mixed were eliminated by Pangani Girls in semis. After their potential headache was consigned to the third-place playoff, Dagoretti Mixed, under Maurice Okumu, had a field day in the final, where they walloped Pangani 5-2 to claim their first regional Copa Coca Cola trophy.

Olympic Mixed’s quest to retain the U19 girls’ title was dealt a blow, losing to their new-found nemesis Dagoretti Mixed in the finals. Once again, the 2018 Nairobi netball holders Olympic Mixed were sent off the title contention by the eventual losing finalist Kariobangi North in the semis. Baba Dogo went on to claim their first ticket to the national games.

Maintaining the status quo were volleyball sides where Lang’ata High won their second consecutive title after surviving a scare from newcomers Ruthimitu in the five-set thriller finals. In the girls’ category, Soweto Academy retained the title by beating the fast-rising Brownhill in straight sets.

Ruthumitu’s coach Gideon Njine said the games were a good challenge for his charges and vowed to maintain the team for posterity.

He said: “The competition was tough but I’m glad our boys put up a great fight. We have now found footing and we want to build on this performance as we prepare for 2020 championships,”