Aprot loses again in a 9km charity race at Uhuru Park

2015 All Africa Games 10,000m champion Alice Aprot poor form persisted as she once again failed to show her mettle in the Co-operative Alliance of Kenya (CAK) 9km charity road race at Uhuru park.

Aprot, who was the pre-race favourite in the inaugural event, finished fifth timed at 29:41.6 in a race won by Lydia Njeri 28:55.7. Aprot’s latest result comes a week after she missed a slot in this August’s All African Games team after finishing eighth at the trials held at Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

Nancy Chelangat clocked 29:07.7 for the second position while Judith Cherono closed the podium in 29:13.5. Vivian Chepkirui(29:24.9) and Beatrice Mutai(29:52.1) were fourth and sixth respectively.

In the corresponding men’s race, Daniel Simiyu outshone his competitors winning the race in 25:10.9 as his closest challenger Edwin Kipkemoi settled for second place in 25:34.1.

Emmanuel Kipchirchir completed the podium in 25:36.1. Ezekiel Kemboi ( 25:36.9), Timothy Kilel (25:38.7) and Abel Kiplimo (25:44.0) followed in that order. The race, organised by the CAK was used to raise funds to pay school fees for the less privileged students. The winner of the race in each category pocketed Sh100,000.