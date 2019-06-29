Lang’ata, Soweto Academy confident of defending Nairobi regional volleyball titles

Lang’ata High and Soweto Academy are positive to defend the Nairobi Region Secondary Schools Sports Association volleyball titles when they meet Ruthimitu and Brownhill respectively in the finals today at Lenana School.

In the boys’ final, both Lang’ata and Ruthimitu promise fireworks if their display in the semis yesterday is anything to go by.

In tightly contested semis, Lang’ata High warded off fierce opposition from Hospital Hill in a four-setter duel which ended in identical sets of 25-23.

The whole game was a give and take affair with both teams accruing a maximum deficit of four points.

The towering duo of opposite hitter Ezra Kipng’etich and middle blocker Marknavious Munala aided Wycliff Obingo’s boys (Lang’ata) to nuetralise thunderous attacks of Bunyasi Simiyu’s Hospital Hill with formidable blocks to garner a 3-1 (25-23, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23) win.

Lang’ata High coach Francis Mwangi said despite Kipng’etich and Munala having minor ankle injuries, they are optimistic to win today. Ruthumitu Secondary will have their first stub at the regional gong and a ticket to the national stage after they whitewashed Uhuru Secondary in sets of 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-20) in the semis to advance.

Soweto Academy had a field day as they effortlessly saw off State House Girls in straight sets of 25-4, 25-6 and 25-11. Soweto’s coach Wycliffe Nyongesa said his side is ready to defend the title noting that their opponent's main strength is middle attacking. Soweto will meet Brownhill in the final. The latter eliminated Pangani in straight sets of 25-22, 25-14 and 25-14.

In netball, the 2018 holders Olympic Mixed were narrowly edged and lost their title defence campaign 42-40 to Kariobangi North Secondary. The Kariobangi side will battle for top honours with Baba Dogo in the final. Baba Dogo hammered Eutychas 51-24 in their semis to proceed.